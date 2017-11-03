

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The employment data would be the most important announcement on Friday as it might reflect the impact of the recent hurricanes. The Factory orders and the International trade data are the other major economic data to be released today. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are gaining in the early hours. Trading pattern of U.S. Futures Index in the initial period show that Wall Street might open higher.



As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were up 44 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 22.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday. The Dow climbed 81.25 points or 0.4 percent to a new record closing high of 23,516.26, although the broader Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended the day nearly unchanged.



While the S&P 500 inched up 0.49 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,579.85, the Nasdaq edged down 1.59 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,714.94.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation report for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for non-farm payrolls consensus of 325,000, while it declined 33,000 in the prior month. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 4.2 percent.



The International Trade data for September will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $42.4 billion, compared to a deficit of $42.4 billion a month ago.



US Services Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI Services Index for October will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 55.9, slightly up from 55.3 in September.



The Factory Orders for September will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 1.2 percent, unchanged from the previous period.



The Institute for Supply Management's Non-manufacturing Index for October is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 58.6, while the prior level was 59.8.



In the corporate sector, Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced an increase in net earnings to common shareholders to $317.3 million from $255.3 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.63, up from $1.31 a year ago. Revenue for the quarter increased 16 percent to $1.06 billion from$917.1 million in the previous period.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) said it now anticipates fiscal 2017 earnings at or near the high end of its guidance range of $1.25 - $1.33 per share. The company further said it continues to target upper end of 4-6 percent year-over-year earnings growth range for 2018.



Asian shares are closed mostly higher. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 11.57 points or 0.34 percent to 3,371.74 on concerns over economic slowdown. The Japanese markets were closed for the Culture Day holiday.



Australian shares closed modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 28.20 points or 0.48 percent to 5,959.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 28.10 points or 0.47 percent higher at 6,030.30.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 4.98 points or 0.08 percent, the German DAX is up 36.47 or 0.27 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 8.83 points or 0.12 percent and the Swiss Market Index is gaining 4.51 points or 0.05 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.03 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX