The European Investment Trust Plc - Delisting from New Zealand Stock Exchange

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company')

Confirmation of Delisting from the New Zealand Stock Exchange

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 18 September 2017, the Company confirms that the delisting of its ordinary shares from the NZX Main Board (the "NZSX") took place at close of market (New Zealand time) on 2 November 2017. Following the delisting from the NZSX, the Company's New Zealand listed shares were transferred to the Company's United Kingdom share register. The Company's shares continue to be listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

3 November 2017

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

