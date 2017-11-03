

3 November 2017



LSE Code: 3ITS



BOOST ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) BOOST FTSE MIB 3X SHORT DAILY ETP SECURITIES RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS Boost Issuer Public Limited Company (the 'Issuer') wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the Boost FTSE MIB 3x Short Daily ETP Securities (the 'Affected Securities', with ISIN IE00B873CW36) from EUR 2.00 to EUR 0.20, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 20 September 2017, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 3 November 2017 at the offices of Capita International Financial Services (Ireland) Limited in 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, Ireland.



As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 6 November 2017.



