

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) said that it expects to achieve overall homesale transaction volume gains For the fourth quarter of 2017 to be in the range of 4% to 6% year-over-year. Based on the Company's closed and open sales activity in October, Realogy expects fourth quarter homesale transaction sides to increase between flat to 1% year-over-year and average homesale price to increase in the 4% to 5% range year-over-year. On a year-over-year basis, RFG volume in the fourth quarter is anticipated to increase between 3% to 5%, while NRT transaction volume is expected to increase by 7% to 9%.



For the full year 2017, Realogy expects to generate revenue of between $6.1 billion and $6.150 billion, driven by combined transaction volume gains of between 6% to 7% year-over-year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenue of$ 6.17 billion for fiscal year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Realogy expects full year 2017 Operating EBITDA of between $725 million and $735 million, which includes the expected impact of our recruiting and retention efforts, natural disasters and charges related to its senior leadership transition. The Company expects to generate Free Cash Flow of between $505 million and $520 million in 2017.



Anthony E. Hull, Realogy's executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, said, 'We remain on track to deliver more than $500 million in free cash flow for full year 2017 as a result of the strength of our business model and balance sheet.'



Realogy Holdings announced that it declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on its common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on November 30, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX