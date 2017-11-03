

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $302 million, or $1.24 per share. This was down from $369 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $1.72 billion. This was down from $1.86 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $302 Mln. vs. $369 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.2% -EPS (Q3): $1.24 vs. $1.52 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q3): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.73 - $2.87



