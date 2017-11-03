CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Franchise Network With New Store in Beaverton, OR

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair proudly continues to develop as the largest and fastest growing repair franchise network in North America with a new store in Beaverton, OR. The CPR network congratulates store owner Gregg Berkeley on the opening of his new CPR location.

"We're proud to continue growing the CPR franchise network with Gregg's new location," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Gregg has an extensive amount of global technology services experience that he will be bringing with him to support the people of Portland, OR."

CPR Beaverton - Hall Creek is conveniently located in Beaverton, OR and lies on the outskirts of Portland. With lots of shopping, restaurants, and a large city nearby, Gregg and the CPR staff are available to both residents and visitors. CPR Beaverton-Hall Creek will provide the area with a variety of tech repairs and solutions that are cost-effective, convenient, and performed by a friendly and knowledgeable staff.

"I couldn't be more excited to open my own store with the CPR network," said Gregg. "I've always been interested in technology and business and am looking forward to continuing to put my passions to use."

Gregg has lived in Oregon for 12 years and received degrees in both Computer Engineering and Business. Along with his educational background, Gregg also worked with Intel for 34 years. With such extensive experience in the technology and business fields, Gregg will be a great asset to the Cell Phone Repair franchise network. When Gregg isn't working hard on his business ventures, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Lori and family.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Beaverton - Hall Creek is located at:

3905 SW 117th Ave.

Suite J

Beaverton, OR 97005

Please contact the store at 503-536-2484 or via email: repairs@cpr-beaverton-hallcreek.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/beaverton-or/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

