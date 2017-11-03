

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ACM Research Inc. announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 2 million shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $5.60 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market Stock Exchange on November 3, 2017 under the symbol 'ACMR.'



In addition, ACM Research has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



ACM Research Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.



