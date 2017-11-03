MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - November 03, 2017) - ZL Technologies, Inc., a leader in unified governance, eDiscovery, compliance, and analytics for large enterprises, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. The placement marks ZL Tech's seventh consecutive appearance in the influential vendor evaluation which measures vendors' completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We're pleased to be recognized in the Magic Quadrant once again," said CEO Kon Leong. "We believe the recognition we've received from industry analysts, thought leaders, and the market itself have validated our singular approach to the complex data management questions that exist today in the enterprise market."

ZL Tech's unified architecture offers comprehensive control across enterprise data from one platform. Unifying enterprise data enables organizations to synchronize various governance functions and overcome issues associated with disparate data silos such as inconsistent search, unnecessary duplicates, and disjointed lifecycle management.

Recent advancements to ZL Tech's core platform include:

The announcement of GDPR Ready Solutions, a suite of applications that enable compliance with the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation through identification, analysis, and remediation of personal data in place.

The release of File Analysis and Management. Winner of multiple Gold Stevie Awards, the groundbreaking application offers complete control of key repositories such as file shares, SharePoint, Office 365, and ECM solutions.

Comprehensive updates to ZL Tech's eDiscovery capabilities, including new embedded analytics and multidimensional search functionality for more extensive ECA.

"Continuous growth in data volumes combined with steeper requirements for managing it all have made a unified approach to information governance vital," continued Leong. "Particularly now with GDPR on the horizon, piecemeal data management solutions will be driven to their limits."

ZL Technologies' centralized information governance platform enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for file analysis, eDiscovery, records management, regulatory compliance, and analytics. ZL UA's unique differentiator is its unified architecture which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs, increase legal risk, and derail analytics initiatives. Demonstrating a proven track record with Global 500 customers, ZL Tech has emerged as a technology leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com.

