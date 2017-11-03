ZB.com and BW.com Announce Strategic Partnership with QUOINE

TOKYO, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ZB.com and BW.com are pleased to announce their partnership with QUOINE, a leading global fintech firm, to support and facilitate liquidity across isolated cryptocurrency & fiat markets.

ZB.com is a professional cryptocurrency wallet, providing customers with a safe place to store digital assets withquick and efficient experience.As an established platform,ZB.com always strive for better liquidity solutions for their five hundred thousand registered customers.

BW.com was established in Aug. 2014 and is dedicated ever since to provide users a simple, professional, safe and efficient mining platform. BW covers different services including mining chip development, miner manufacturing and selling, mining pool, Bitcoin cloud mining services and an interest-bearing wallet.BW provides all the Bitcoin mining solutions in one place.

The partnership will create a borderless liquidity pool throughQUOINE LIQUID,a global trading platform backed by QASH. QASH is the native currency ofQUOINE LIQUID,and can be used to transact at lower rates.

QUOINEis a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices inJapan,Singapore, andVietnam,theycombine a strong network of partners with extensive experience in finance to deliver best-in-class financial services. Furthermore, inthe end of September 2017,QUOINEbecame the first licensed Japanesecryptocurrency exchangeto launch a global ICO.

The QASH Token Sale is set to commence on November 6th, with more information available onLiquid.Plus.

"As a major mining force in the crypto industry, we need solutions for our daily inventory. The partnership will create a borderless liquidity pool throughQUOINE LIQUID,a global trading platform backed by QASH. QASH is the native currency ofQUOINE LIQUID,and can be used to transact at lower rates. BW.com will support the development of QUOINE LIQUID through sourcing the two-way demands on our own inventory. As a miner, we believe liquidity platforms such as QUOINE LIQUIDwill reinforce the crypto community with rich fluidity," stated a BW.com representative.

In regards to the strategic partnership, Mike Kayamori, CEO and Co founder of QUOINE commented: "Building global liquidity requires substantial industry support from various players in the cryptocurrency markets. We highly support all mining solutions that BW is developing and believe they will enhance global liquidity for all cryptocurrencies."

Learn moreandstay up to dateon the QASH ICO.

About ZB:

ZB.com is a professional cryptocurrency exchange focuses on providing customers with convenient transaction process and professional customer service. The core members of ZB.com are formed by professionals with an international perspective who had ever been with international companies for years, possess solid experiences in Internet and financial products development and enterprise management.

About BW:

BW.COM was established in Aug. 2014, co-founded by one of the largest miner manufacturers in the world. BW is dedicated to providing users a simple, professional, safe and efficient mining platform.

BW covers different services including mining chip development, miner manufacturing and selling, mining pool, Bitcoin cloud mining services and an interest bearing wallet. BW provides all the Bitcoin mining solutions in one place.

BW will continue to provide our innovative products and excellent services to our customers while making the Bitcoin ecosystem inviting and friendly to new adopters. BW aims to be a responsible and reliable company in the Bitcoin industry.

ABOUT QUOINE:

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com.

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for bitcoin and fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Australian dollar, and Chinese Renminbi. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. In September 2017, QUOINE Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan FSA. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com.

In June 2017, QUOINE launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in desktop version at www.qryptos.com.

In October 2017, QUOINE became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the QASH Token Sale. QUOINE Corporation was officially licensed by the Japan FSA on 29th September 2017. QUOINE launched its QASH Token Sale website at https://liquid.plus on 1 October 2017, to fund the growth of the QUOINE LIQUID platform. More information can be found at:

