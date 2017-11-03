

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October and trade data for September will be published. The economists are looking for non-farm payrolls consensus of 312,000, while it declined 33,000 in the prior month.



Ahead of these reports, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen and the franc, it fell against the pound. Against the euro, the currency rose.



The greenback was worth 114.06 against the yen, 0.9989 against the franc, 1.1651 against the euro and 1.3086 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



