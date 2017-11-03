

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, Statistics Canada will release Canada jobs data for October and trade report for September. The economy is expected to add 15,000 jobs in October, following an increase of 10,000 jobs last month.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie held steady against the greenback and the euro, it fell against the yen. Against the aussie, the currency rose.



The loonie was worth 88.89 against the yen, 1.2826 against the greenback, 1.4947 against the euro and 0.9835 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.



