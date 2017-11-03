Global Precision Irrigation Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Precision Irrigation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Precision Irrigation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for sustainable agriculture irrigation methods, favorable government regulations, and recent technological developments in precision irrigation.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Increasing demand for sustainable agriculture irrigation methods

Favorable government regulations

Recent technological developments in precision irrigation

4 Precision Irrigation Market, By Irrigation Type



Boom Irrigation System

Drip Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation

5 Precision Irrigation Market, By System Type



Cloud Platform

Software & Service

Sensors

Drip Irrigation components

Sprinkler Irrigation components

6 Precision Irrigation Market, By Application



Non-Crop-Based Application

Crop-Based Application

7 Precision Irrigation Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



Agsmart

Crop Metrics

EPC Industry Limited

Grodon

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim Ltd.

Rain Bird Corporation

Reinke Manufacturer

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

The Toro Company

TL irrigation

Trimble Navigation Limited

Valmont Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bj9594/global_precision



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716