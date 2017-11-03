sprite-preloader
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.11.2017 | 13:52
(1 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

On 3 November 2017, Flakk Composites AS purchased 100,000 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA from Line K. Flakk at a price of NOK 28.00 per share. Line K. Flakk is married to Knut T. Flakk who is Chairman of Hexagon Composites ASA. Knut T. Flakk is also the controlling shareholder in Flakk Composites AS.

After the transaction Flakk Composites AS holds 29,002,667 shares and Line K. Flakk holds 581,802 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA. The total holding of Knut Flakk and his close associates, remains unchanged at 30,715,717 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)