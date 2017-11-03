

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former interim chief of the Democratic Party has accused that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton in exchange for funding during the presidential campaign.



The allegation was made by former acting Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Donna Brazile in her upcoming book, 'Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House.'



An excerpt of the book that Politico published Thursday says the Joint Fund-Raising Agreement between the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund, and Hillary for America campaign specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party's finances, strategy, and all the money raised.



Donna Brazile, who previously resigned as a CNN contributor after Wikileaks revealed she had passed debate questions on to the Clinton campaign, says the deal was 'not a criminal act,' but 'compromised the party's integrity.'



She said she came to know from Gary Gensler, the chief financial officer of Hillary's campaign, that the Democratic Party was in a huge debt after a party convention in July.



The Hillary Campaign and the Hillary Victory Fund had taken care of 80 percent of the remaining debt in 2016, about $10 million, and had placed the party on an allowance, Brazile says.



She says she realized by that time that the party was fully under the control of Hillary's campaign, which seemed to confirm the suspicions of the rival Bernie Sanders camp.



Hillary has been controlling the Victory Fund even before she got the nomination.



Brazile blames her predecessor, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, for letting Clinton's headquarters in Brooklyn do as it desired so she didn't have to inform the party officers how bad the situation was.



The Russia-hacked emails revealed Hillary's campaign was grabbing money from the state parties for its own purposes, leaving the states with very little to support down-ballot races, according to Brazile.



The Bernie Sanders camp was angry, saying this was part of a calculated strategy to throw the nomination to Hillary.



Usually, the nominee doesn't take over fund raising until after they have accepted the nomination.



President Donald Trump reacted sharply to the claims, and demanded an investigation into the allegations.



'This is real collusion and dishonesty. Major violation of Campaign Finance Laws and Money Laundering - where is our Justice Department?,' he asked.



'People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it,' he said on Twitter.



