Reply, specializing in the development and introduction of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media, has been recognized as the leading accelerator by the independent IT research and consulting firm Crisp Research in its latest survey on the market segment "Managed Public Cloud Provider".

Crisp Research cites Reply's strength as being its ability to offer a particularly wide range of different cloud platforms and its dedicated partnerships with leading Cloud providers: the many add-on services, in-house developments and blueprints of Reply ensure that projects can be highly customized. Reply's renowned customer references and successful projects help Reply to take the first place. According to Crisp Research, only service providers who support their customers significantly in speeding up transformation and innovation processes will receive the accolade as accelerator and thus as market leader. In the Managed Hybrid Cloud Provider market segment that was evaluated in the study as well, Reply belongs to the top five of leading providers.

For the second year in a row, the study provides a comprehensive overview of Managed Public Cloud Providers (MPCP). All companies were rated in the two main categories "Service Product Value Creation" and "Vendor Performance" with five subcategories each. Product Value Creation concentrates on marketability and product benefit the contribution to the digital value creation of the respective offering. In addition, the study evaluates integration competences and disruptive potential, which also includes competences in new technologies such as IoT and Machine Learning. "Vendor performance" includes all company-related characteristics that provide information on performance, customer orientation, reliability and innovation.

The Crisp Research study confirms that Reply is an international market leader in cloud computing. This renewed award underlines the high level of Cloud Computing expertise. "The implementation and operation of public cloud infrastructures requires extensive skill sets and a deep understanding of the IT and cloud architectures, because public cloud providers usually only provide the pure, scalable infrastructure resources. As leading Public Managed Public Cloud Provider, we are building, operating and continuously optimizing cloud infrastructures to enable our customers to leverage innovative technologies such as IoT and Machine Learning and to provide them with optimal support on the path to digital transformation"

