Global Lab Automation Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2025 - Government Financial Support for Biotech and Drug Discovery Research

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include adoption of microfluidic chips and government financial support for biotech and drug discovery research.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

Adoption of microfluidic chips

Government financial support for biotech and drug discovery research

Recent technological developments in Lab Automation

Growth opportunities/investment opportunities

4 Lab Automation Market, By Application



Genomics Solutions

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Genotyping

DAN/RNA Quantification and Normalization

Next-Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation

Other Genomics Solutions

Drug Discovery

ADME Screening

High-Throughput Screening

Compound Weighing and Dissolution

Other Drug Discovery Applications

Proteomics Solutions

Maldi Plate Spotting

Protein Purification and Crystallography

Clinical Diagnostics

Elisa

Pre-Analytics/Sample Preparation

Sample Distribution, Splitting, and Archiving

Other Clinical Diagnostics Applications

Other Applications

Cell Biology Solutions

Bio Banking

5 Lab Automation Market, By Equipment and Software



Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Automated Liquid Handling

Reagent Dispensers

Automated Integrated Workstations (Multi-Purpose Liquid Handling)

Microplate Washers

Pipetting Systems

Other Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Software and Informatics

Electronic Laboratory Notebook

Workstation/Unit Automation Software

Scientific Data Management System

LIMS

Other Software and Informatics

Microplate Readers

Single-Mode Microplate Readers

Multi-Mode Microplate Readers

Standalone Robots

Track Robot Systems

Robotic Arms

Other Equipment and Software

Weighing Platforms

Tube Recognition Devices

Barcode Readers

Microplate Coolers

6 Lab Automation Market, By End User



Hospitals and Private Labs

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic Institutes

Research Institutes

7 Lab Automation Market, By Type of Automation



Total Lab Automation

Modular Automation

Pre-Analytical Automation Systems

Post-Analytical Automation Systems

Unit Automation Solutions

8 Lab Automation Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Abbott Diagnostics

Olympus

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Hamilton Robotics, Inc.

Siemens AG

Danaher Corporation

Tecan Group Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Biomrieux SA

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Aurora Biomed

Biotek Instruments

