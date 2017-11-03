Global Lab Automation Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2025 - Government Financial Support for Biotech and Drug Discovery Research

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Lab Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include adoption of microfluidic chips and government financial support for biotech and drug discovery research.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Adoption of microfluidic chips
- Government financial support for biotech and drug discovery research
- Recent technological developments in Lab Automation
- Growth opportunities/investment opportunities
4 Lab Automation Market, By Application
- Genomics Solutions
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Genotyping
- DAN/RNA Quantification and Normalization
- Next-Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation
- Other Genomics Solutions
- Drug Discovery
- ADME Screening
- High-Throughput Screening
- Compound Weighing and Dissolution
- Other Drug Discovery Applications
- Proteomics Solutions
- Maldi Plate Spotting
- Protein Purification and Crystallography
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Elisa
- Pre-Analytics/Sample Preparation
- Sample Distribution, Splitting, and Archiving
- Other Clinical Diagnostics Applications
- Other Applications
- Cell Biology Solutions
- Bio Banking
5 Lab Automation Market, By Equipment and Software
- Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
- Automated Liquid Handling
- Reagent Dispensers
- Automated Integrated Workstations (Multi-Purpose Liquid Handling)
- Microplate Washers
- Pipetting Systems
- Other Automated Liquid Handling Systems
- Software and Informatics
- Electronic Laboratory Notebook
- Workstation/Unit Automation Software
- Scientific Data Management System
- LIMS
- Other Software and Informatics
- Microplate Readers
- Single-Mode Microplate Readers
- Multi-Mode Microplate Readers
- Standalone Robots
- Track Robot Systems
- Robotic Arms
- Other Equipment and Software
- Weighing Platforms
- Tube Recognition Devices
- Barcode Readers
- Microplate Coolers
6 Lab Automation Market, By End User
- Hospitals and Private Labs
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries
- Academic Institutes
- Research Institutes
7 Lab Automation Market, By Type of Automation
- Total Lab Automation
- Modular Automation
- Pre-Analytical Automation Systems
- Post-Analytical Automation Systems
- Unit Automation Solutions
8 Lab Automation Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Olympus
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Roche Holding AG
- Hamilton Robotics, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Danaher Corporation
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Biomrieux SA
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Aurora Biomed
- Biotek Instruments
