

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $276.07 million, or $2.46 per share. This was up from $263.03 million, or $2.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.18 billion. This was up from $1.17 billion last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $276.07 Mln. vs. $263.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.0% -EPS (Q3): $2.46 vs. $2.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.32 -Revenue (Q3): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX