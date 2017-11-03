Forenet Kredit and Nykredit hereby announce that Forenet Kredit has received an offer to purchase a minority share of Forenet Kredit's shareholding in Nykredit A/S.



In February 2016, it was decided to start preparations for a stock exchange listing with a view to preparing Nykredit for an IPO within a period of 24 months. As a natural part of this process, Nykredit's Group Executive Board has, by agreement with the Board of Directors, also explored alternatives to a stock exchange listing.



This has led to talks with several investors in spring 2017 that subsequently developed into specific negotiations between Nykredit, Forenet Kredit and a group of Danish investors. These negotiations have now resulted in a purchase offer.



The option to sell a minority shareholding was also explored before the Committee of Representatives of Forenet Kredit decided to start IPO preparations. At the time, this was not a viable solution. In the intervening period, the Nykredit Group's financial performance has improved significantly, and investors' demand for unlisted equity investments has grown. Against this backdrop, a purchase offer has been made.



The Boards of Directors of Forenet Kredit and Nykredit A/S as well as the Group Executive Board will now consider whether this offer, on balance, constitutes an attractive alternative to a stock exchange listing, including whether it ensures a satisfactory scope for raising new equity capital. Following these considerations, the Board of Directors of Forenet Kredit will determine whether to recommend the offer for approval by the Committee of Representatives of Forenet Kredit that will make the final decision on a potential sale of shares.



Nykredit is the largest loan provider in Denmark and the only systemically important financial institution of its size that is unable to raise equity if necessitated by new crises, new regulation or other factors. The Managements of Forenet Kredit and Nykredit are pleased to note that the Group's significantly improved financial results have expanded the opportunities for raising new equity.



The IPO preparations will continue unchanged until further notice.



Questions may be directed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, Nykredit, tel +45 30 13 35 33, or Mathias Bencke Fremmen, Head of Press Relations, Forenet Kredit, tel +45 51 28 67 72.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=651458