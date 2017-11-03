PV and wind power systems generated 15 billion kWh of electricity in Germany in October, with renewables accounting for 44.1% of demand.

Germany's solar and wind power plants achieved a new record in October, with generation hitting a monthly high of 14.6 billion kWh, according to German research institute IWR, citing data from transparency platform Entso-e. Wind and solar power generation almost doubled compared to the same month last year. The previous record was set in March of this year, with monthly generation hitting 12.5 billion kWh.

The IWR pointed to a number of factors behind the new record, including higher production from wind farms under favorable weather conditions. For example, the autumn storm "Herwart," which caused severe damage in Germany, has led to a new performance record in ...

