India's power generation company National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is presently installing 50 MW of Solar in Tamil Nadu State and is expected to add 200 MW by 2019.

NHPC's Chairman and MD, Balraj Joshi has presented the company's contribution in the field of renewable energy to the committee meeting chaired by MNRE minister RK Singh, held in Guwahati, India on October 31.

India's largest hydropower generation company is envisaging the addition of 150 MW Solar Projects in association ...

