Capita plc - Completion of disposal of Capita Asset Services

COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF CAPITA ASSET SERVICES BUSINESSES

Capita plc ('Capita') announced on 23 June 2017 the sale of the Capita Asset Services businesses ('CAS') to Link Administration Holdings Limited ('Link Group'), subject to certain regulatory and other approvals.

Capita confirms the completion today of the sale of CAS for a cash free, debt free consideration of £888 million.

Nick Greatorex, Interim CEO and Group Finance Director said:

"We are pleased to have completed the disposal of our Capita Asset Services businesses. This means that we have successfully achieved the objective we set at the end of 2016 of disposing of these businesses and reducing our debt so that we are better positioned to support and invest in the future success of Capita.'

