UK Mortgages Ltd - Notice of AGM

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI Number: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

("the Company')

3 November 2017

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Second Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL on 4 December 2017 at 9.30am.

In addition to the ordinary resolutions, the Company is proposing two extraordinary resolutions seeking Shareholders' consent to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of potential issues of new Ordinary Shares equivalent to an aggregate 20% of the number of existing Ordinary Shares.

Ordinary Shares issued (or sold from treasury) pursuant to these disapplications would not be issued at a price that is less than the prevailing net asset value per Ordinary Share.

The Board believes that it is appropriate to seek this aggregate 20% authority as it would provide enhanced flexibility for the Company to execute attractive investment opportunities sourced by the portfolio manager without having to convene an EGM. It would also bring the authority into line with the UKLA Prospectus Rules, which were recently amended to enable companies to the issue new shares without issuing a prospectus, provided that such new shares represent, over a period of 12 months, less than 20% of the shares already admitted to trading.

Copies of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ending 30 June 2017 are available to view on the Company's website at https://twentyfouram.com/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/fund-literature/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

