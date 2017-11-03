Nomination Committee for Clavister Holding AB Being Elected

STOCKHOLM, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Following members have, with compliance of principles decided by the AGM, been elected to the Nomination Committee for Clavister Holding AB.

Olof Nord , (chairman of the Nomination Committee) appointed by Tagehus Holding AB

Peter Lauren

Jim Carlsson , appointed by Hannu Heinonen and its affiliated

Peter Dahlander

In addition, Viktor Kovacs, the Chairman of the Board of Clavister Holding AB, will be participating in the work of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders that want to make suggestions to the Committee can do so at latest by December 31st, 2017 via e-mail to valberedning@clavister.com or with a letter to the address:

Clavister Holding AB, Att: Nomination Committee, St Eriksgatan 63, SE-112 34 Stockholm, Sweden.

Clavister Holding AB will hold the AGM at 1pm CET Tuesday April 24th, 2018 at the Companies headquarter at Sjögatan 6 in Örnsköldsvik.

For additional information, please contact:

Olof Nord

Chairman of the Nomination Committee

valberedning@clavister.com

