Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market to 2025 by Transplant Type, Disease Indication, End-User & Geography

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Bone Marrow Transplant Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing incidence of cancer disease, growing research & development activities in bone marrow transplant, and raising investments in healthcare.



Based on transplant type the market is categorized into allogeneic, autologous. By disease indication, the market is segmented by aplastic anemia, thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, leukemia, lymphoma, myelodysplasia, myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, solid tumors, and other disease indication.



Depending on the end user the market is classified into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and multispecialty clinics.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Bone Marrow Transplant Market, By Transplant Type



5 Bone Marrow Transplant Market, By Disease Indication



6 Bone Marrow Transplant Market, By End User



7 Bone Marrow Transplant Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



ABM Inc.

AllCells LLC.

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) Inc.

Cellular Dynamics International

Conversant Bio, abm Inc.

Cruline Human biospecime PRO

Hemacare Corporation

Lifeline Cell Technology

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck Millipore Corporation.

Mesoblast Ltd

PromoCell GmbH

ReachBio LLC.

Sanofi-Aventis LLC.

STEMCELL Technologies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/szkdk8/global_bone



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716