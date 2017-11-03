Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Cotton Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of cotton and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global value of the cotton market is expected to rise due to the increasing demand for cotton from end-use segments like textile, food and beverage, and the personal care industries, especially from the developing regions such as APAC, parts of MEA and South America," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "The textile industries, in countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, are likely to account for a major share of the demand for cotton during the forecast period," added Kowshik.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

Demand for cottonseed oil is expected to drive the global cotton market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the perceived health benefits of cottonseed oil compared with other hydrogenated oils. Also, the demand for cotton from the personal care manufacturing industry is another growth driver for the market mainly due to the fast growth of the personal care industry, primarily in APAC and MEA.

The buyers should engage with suppliers that have transparency in the identification of organic cotton. Also, the buyers should ensure the suppliers have transparency in qualification procedures for organic cotton. The suppliers who adopt organic farming procedures need to obtain certifications from third-party organizations to certify organic farming.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers includes challenges in assessing the origin and authenticity of the product. The buyers in this market find it challenging to identify the origin and authenticity of cotton. It is important for buyers as it helps in upholding brand trust. The suppliers should provide standard operating procedures that will be followed throughout their supply chain.

Cotton Market Pricing Trends

Market pricing model and volume-based pricing model find comparable adoption in the global cotton market. Volume-based pricing is the most widely-adopted pricing model in the cotton market as it most efficiently optimizes the risk for buyers in handling fluctuations of market prices whereas the market pricing model offers the buyers the opportunity to capitalize on market fluctuations by optimizing the time of purchase.

