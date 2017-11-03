The "Global Air Separation Unit Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The growing demand for industrial specialty gases in oil gas industry and increased purity level of gases, owing to technological advancements in distillation and filtration capabilities, are some of the factors that drive the air separation unit market.

A typical air separation unit/plant divides atmospheric air into the three pure gaseous components of nitrogen (N2), oxygen (O2) and argon (Ar). Moreover, the plant separates other rare inert gases (krypton, xenon, helium, neon) through cryogenic rectification of air.

The air separation techniques, used around the world, are constantly being re-engineered. Further, the ongoing optimization efforts are aimed at raising the overall operating efficiencies and increasing the production capacity that is possible with a single air separation unit, to reduce the energy consumption and high capital costs associated with producing oxygen and nitrogen. The active R&D activities reduce the energy requirements of air separation units in tonnage quantities.

There are two types of plants involved in the process of separating air into various components, i.e. cryogenic air separation units and non-cryogenic air separation units. The cryogenic air separation processes are used in medium to large scale plants to produce nitrogen, oxygen, argon and other atmospheric gases in liquid or gaseous form. It is the most typical and largest process segment of air separation unit market. The primary factors for the selection of cryogenic process, over other process technology, are low capital and operating expenditure, ease of operation, low maintenance cost, plant and component reliability, process control features and relatively higher capacity.

