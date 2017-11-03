Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new price analysis study on the media and entertainment industry. The media and entertainment client wanted to improve their pricing and profitability. The client also wanted to enhance their current spending patterns.

Leveraging Pricing Analytics to Improve Profitability for a Media and Entertainment Client. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the price analysis experts at Quantzig, "The media and entertainment industry players have started leveraging the use of pricing analysis to stay ahead and manage rapid technological changes in the market."

The media and entertainment industry is growing steadily from the past few years due to the increasing number of tech-savvy audience. Increasing disposable income and an improved economy are boosting the demand for media and entertainment industry products. To understand customer's buying behavior and meet the pricing needs of end-users, organizations are adopting price analysis solutions.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to gain actionable insights on the type of customers to focus, the products to rationalize, and leverage automation tools to make informed business decisions. The client was also able to develop an effective price optimization model, which included competitive management analysis, cost models, and optimization techniques.

This price analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain better outcomes and improve their overall profitability

Improve the revenue and profitability

This price analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving revenue by a considerable percentage

Developing effective pricing strategies

View the complete price analysis study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/media-and-entertainment-pricing-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

