SB Energy, a subsidiary of Japanese telecoms group SoftBank, has revealed plans to build a 102.3 MW solar project in northern Japan, backed by 27 MWh of lithium ion storage capacity.Construction will start next April, SB Energy said in an online statement. The Tokyo-based renewables developer aims to begin operations in 2020, as part of a 50:50 venture withMitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance.The project will be built on 132 hectares of land near the town of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...