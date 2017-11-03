MARTELA CORPORATION FINANCIAL CALENDAR 3.11.2017 at 3.30 p.m.



Martela will change its financial reporting practices as of January 1, 2018 and not disclose interim reports for the first and for the third quarter.



Instead of interim reports, Martela will disclose certain key figures and information on business performance in a stock exchange release of the first and of the third quarter.



Martela Corporation's financial information in 2018 will be published as follows;



-- On Friday 2.2.2018, Financial Statement Release for 2017 -- On Monday 30.4.2018, Business Review for January-March 2018 -- On Wednesday 8.8.2018, Half Year Report for January-June 2018 -- On Friday 2.11.2018, Business Review for January-September 2018



The Annual Report for 2017 will be published on Martela's website during week 9.



The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday 13 March 2018 at 3.00 p.m.



The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date. A Shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request in writing by 15 January 2018 to Martela Oyj, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 44, 00371 Helsinki, Finland.



The financial information will be published in Finnish and in English on the company's website.



Martela Corporation



Riitta Järnstedt CFO



Our strategic direction is defined by our mission "Better working" and our vision "People-centric workplaces". Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.



