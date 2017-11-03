The total bond offering in connection with the interest rate adjustment of adjusta-ble-rate mortgages (ARMs) and the refinancing of floating-rate loans at the Nykredit Group's refinancing auctions is expected to amount to approx DKK 50bn. The auctions will be conducted in the period from 16 November to 24 November 2017.



In the auction period, Nykredit Realkredit A/S will publish the amounts offered in the individual ISINs daily at nykredit.com/ir.



Terms for the auctions including a list of the bonds offered, amounts offered and an auction schedule appear from Appendices 1 and 2.



Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Kim Brodersen, tel +45 44 55 24 21.



Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel + 45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=651481