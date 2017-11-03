

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. trade gap widened slightly in September, though not significantly more than economists had predicted. This according to government figures released Friday.



The deficit came as imports rose slightly faster than exports.



The U.S. Commerce Department said the country's trade deficit widened in September to $43.5 billion, compared to a figure of $42.8 billion in the previous month. Economists had expected the figure to widen, though the final amount was slightly more than the $43.4 billion economists had expected.



The value of both imports and exports rose during the month, though growth in imports slightly outstripped the expansion in exports. For September, imports were up 1.2 percent to $240.3 billion. Meanwhile, exports edged higher by 1.1 percent, climbing to $196.8 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX