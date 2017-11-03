Spies Hecker, one of the premium refinish paint brands of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings has been named Paint Brand of the Year by the Irish Auto Trade Awards 2018. The ceremony to present the awards took place at Carton House in County Kildare, Ireland, on October 26, 2017.

From left to right: Kellie McGrath, model; Martina Campion, Enterprise Rent-A-Car; David Dempsey, Vehicle Refinish Sales Manager Crown Paints Ireland, accepting the award on behalf of Spies Hecker; and JP Denker, Enterprise Rent-A-Car (Photo: Axalta)

In the Bodyshop Awards category, Spies Hecker beat strong competition from five other well-established paint brands to take the title of Paint Brand of the Year for 2018.

"Winning this prestigious award is a great honor, and I would like to thank everyone who voted for us. We are also very grateful to all our industry partners, whose hard work in delivering Spies Hecker's products and services across Ireland has been emphasized in this wonderful achievement," said Derrick Paton, Business Growth Manager for Axalta in the UK and Ireland.

Did you also know?

Spies Hecker is the Official Team Supplier of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and is on the Team's race cars.

The brand's products were used to coat the helmet Nico Rosberg wore when he won the 2016 FIA Formula One TM World Drivers' Championship

World Drivers' Championship French luxury lifestyle goods design company, Carrafont, has used Spies Hecker for over 20 years on prototypes of perfume bottles and make-up palettes it produces for prestigious clients such as Armani, Dior, Guerlain, Hermès, Lancôme, Louis Vuitton, to name a few.

Spies Hecker has been used on several unique projects. The Brutal S1, a road-legal, tuned for performance super sports car A Ford A Roadster from the early 1930s that was restored into a high-performance, unique, stunning red Speed Rod The restoration of a classic T2 VW Bulli camper van.

Spies Hecker can be seen on the fabulous carbon fiber sculptures 3m aero manta, racing piranhas and carbon king by sculptor Alastair Gibson, who is an ex-F1 head mechanic. Visit www.carbonart45.com to see some of the pieces.

The Irish Auto Trade Awards, which are organized by Ireland's largest automotive trade publisher, Automotive Publications, are in their fourth successful year and aim to identify the best operators in all sectors of the Irish automotive aftermarket. Visitors to all of Automotive Publications' websites voted and six nominees were shortlisted in each category. A second round of online voting then took place to select the winners.

Visit www.spieshecker.com for more information on products, services and other projects the brand is involved in.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

