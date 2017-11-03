The "Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market: 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global below-grade waterproofing market offers healthy growth opportunity and is likely to grow at 6.5% CAGR over the next five years to reach US$ 1,870.7 million in 2022

Increasing building and infrastructure activities owing to rebounding economy, increasing global investments for the construction of high-rise buildings and infrastructures, high focus on the protection of buildings and infrastructures from corrosion and other weather conditions, and increasing demand for energy efficient building are the major growth drivers of the global below-grade waterproofing market.

The global below-grade waterproofing market is firstly segmented based on material type as Polymers, Bitumen, Bentonite, Rubberized Asphalt, and others. The polymers segment is expected to remain the growth engine of the global below-grade waterproofing market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

The segment is likely to witness the highest growth over the next five years as well. High synthetic polymer production to support rising population and urbanization, an introduction of high-performance below-grade waterproofing system and a gradual shift from bitumen to synthetic polymers are the major growth drivers of the segment over the next five years.

The key below-grade waterproofing system manufacturers are GCP Applied Technologies, Sika AG, RPM International Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., and BASF SE. Developing high-performance below-grade waterproofing systems, regional expansion and mergers acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Overview and Market Forces

3. Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Analysis By Material Type

4. Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Analysis By Membrane Type

5. Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Analysis By Position Type

6. Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Analysis By Application Type

7. Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Analysis By End-User Type

8. Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Analysis By Region

9. Competitive Analysis

10. Strategic Growth Opportunities

11. Company Profile of Key Players

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies

MAPEI S.p.A

Mineral Technologies Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

