Global Sports Medicine Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2017-2025

The "Global Sports Medicine Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Sports Medicine Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth in influx of athletes, lack of trained professionals, technological advancements in sports medicine and growth opportunities/investment opportunities in emerging economies.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Zimmer Holdings

Wright Medical Technology

Stryker Corporation

Skins International Trading AG

Ossur

DePuy Mitek, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

BREG,Inc.

Biomet, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

Tornier, Inc

3M Company

Smith & Nephew plc

OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

Mueller Sports Medicine , Inc.

