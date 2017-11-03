NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Apple nach den Zahlen des iPhone-Herstellers zum vierten Geschäftsquartal von 199 auf 200 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Ausblick sei besser ausgefallen als befürchtet, schrieb Analystin Kathryn Huberty unter Verweis auf ein stark erwartetes Geschäft mit dem neuen iPhone X in einer Studie vom Freitag. Zudem habe sich das Wachstum in China wieder beschleunigt./ck/jha/

Datum der Analyse: 03.11.2017

ISIN US0378331005

AXC0144 2017-11-03/14:46