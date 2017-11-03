Digitalist Group Plc Stock exchange release 03 November 2017 at 15:50



This release was originally filed with the stock exhange on 03 November 2017 at 09:30



The Board of Directors of Digitalist Group Plc has resolved to found a Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors. Peter Eriksson was elected as a chairman and Bo-Erik Ekström and Pekka Eloholma as members of the Compensation Committee.



Bo-Erik Ekström and Pekka Eloholma are independent of the company and independent of major shareholders.



CFO Hans Parvikoski, Tel. + 358 40 586 6154, hans.parvikoski@digitalistgroup.com



