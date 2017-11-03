Helsinki, Finland, 2017-11-03 14:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 03 November 2017 at 15:45



Digitalist Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement for 2017 on Wednesday February 28, 2018.



This release was originally filed with the stock exhange on 03 November 2017 at 09:00



Digitalist Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2018 as follows:



Interim report 1-3/2018 on Thursday April 26, 2018



Half-year report 1-6/2018 on Wednesday August 29, 2018



Interim report 1-9/2018 on Wednesday October 24, 2018



Digitalist Group Plc's Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday April 17 2018.



Digitalist Group Plc's Financial Statements will be published in Finnish and English and they are available on group's website www.digitalist.global immediately after publication.



