Parallel North IP (PNIP), serving as the exclusive European licensing agent for the Kodak patent portfolio acquired by Monument Peak Ventures (MPV), announced that Nokia has entered into a patent license renewal for the MPV Kodak digital imaging portfolio. Terms of the agreement remain confidential.

Parallel North IP and Dominion Harbor, along with its subsidiary Monument Peak Ventures (MPV), became strategic partners in mid-2017 with the main objective of expanding its licensing opportunities of the Kodak portfolio. Anders Arvidsson, Founder and CEO of PNIP, an ex-Nokia executive himself expressed, "We are thrilled that such prominent European companies like Nokia have reiterated the value of this outstanding patent portfolio within a few months' time of commencing licensing efforts."

About Parallel North IP:

Parallel North IP is an IP advisory firm providing customized services for clients to leverage the value of their patents. The company is recognized as the leading patent monetization firm in Europe as well as one of the top patent valuation firms worldwide.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is the world's premiere intellectual property transaction and advisory firms. It provides its clients with unmatched transactional expertise, a full spectrum of IP transaction and advisory services, and unrivaled access to highly targeted and credentialed licensees. DHE maintains its industry leadership with its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution, IPWire.com - The Patent Expert's Resource and its most recent online endeavor IP…Frequently the leading IP industry podcast.

