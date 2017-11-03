Global Medical Automation Market to 2025 - Growing Research & Development Activities

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Medical Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Medical Automation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing research & development activities in medical automation, shortage of medical professionals causing demand for medical automation, recent advancements in robotics technologies.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
Growing research & development activities in medical automation
- Shortage of medical professionals causing demand for medical automation
- Recent advancements in robotics technologies
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Medical Automation Market, By Diagnostic & Monitoring Automation
- Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT)
- Automated Image Analysis
- Automated Imaging
- Automated Fluoroscopy (C-ARM)
- Automated Microscopy
- Automated Radiography
- Capsule Endoscopy
5 Medical Automation Market, By Therapeutic Automation
- Surgical Automation
- lligent Operating Rooms
- Surgical Navigation
- Surgical Simulators
- Surgical Robots
- Intraoperative Imaging
- Non-Surgical Automation
- Automated Medication Systems
- Defibrillators
6 Medical Automation Market, By Lab & Pharmacy Automation
- Pharmacy Automation
- Automated Medication Compounding Systems
- Automated Medication Dispensing Systems
- Automated Packaging & Labeling Systems
- Lab Automation
- Automated Liquid Handling Systems
- Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
- Microplate Readers
- Software & Informatics
- Stand-Alone Robots
7 Medical Automation Market, By Logistics & Training
- Trainers
- Logistic Automation
- Hospital Asset/Patient/Staff Tracking Systems
- Automated Hospital Pickup & Delivery Systems
8 Medical Automation Market, By End User
- Home & Ambulatory Care
- Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
- Pharmacies
- Research Laboratories & Institutes
9 Medical Automation Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
11 Leading Companies
- Accuray Incorporated
- Asahi Kasei Corp,
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.,
- Carefusion Corp
- Danaher Corporation
- General Electric Company (GE)
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic PLC.
- Parata Systems LLC
- Roche Holding AG
- Siemens AG
- Stryker Corporation
- Swisslog Holding AG
- Tecan Group Ltd.
