Global Medical Automation Market to 2025 - Growing Research & Development Activities

The Global Medical Automation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing research & development activities in medical automation, shortage of medical professionals causing demand for medical automation, recent advancements in robotics technologies.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

Growing research & development activities in medical automation

Shortage of medical professionals causing demand for medical automation

Recent advancements in robotics technologies

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Medical Automation Market, By Diagnostic & Monitoring Automation

Point-Of-Care Testing (POCT)

Automated Image Analysis

Automated Imaging

Automated Fluoroscopy (C-ARM)

Automated Microscopy

Automated Radiography

Capsule Endoscopy

5 Medical Automation Market, By Therapeutic Automation



Surgical Automation

lligent Operating Rooms

Surgical Navigation

Surgical Simulators

Surgical Robots

Intraoperative Imaging

Non-Surgical Automation

Automated Medication Systems

Defibrillators

6 Medical Automation Market, By Lab & Pharmacy Automation



Pharmacy Automation

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Packaging & Labeling Systems

Lab Automation

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Microplate Readers

Software & Informatics

Stand-Alone Robots

7 Medical Automation Market, By Logistics & Training



Trainers

Logistic Automation

Hospital Asset/Patient/Staff Tracking Systems

Automated Hospital Pickup & Delivery Systems

8 Medical Automation Market, By End User



Home & Ambulatory Care

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmacies

Research Laboratories & Institutes

9 Medical Automation Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



Accuray Incorporated

Asahi Kasei Corp,

Beckman Coulter , Inc.,

, Inc., Carefusion Corp

Danaher Corporation

General Electric Company (GE)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC.

Parata Systems LLC

Roche Holding AG

Siemens AG

Stryker Corporation

Swisslog Holding AG

Tecan Group Ltd.

