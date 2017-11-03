Advanced Wound Care Market Growth Steady at 4.6% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global advanced wound care market size will reach $13.07 billion by 2022 from $10.43 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.6% during (2017-2022) driven by the increasing prevalence of surgical wounds & ulcers (diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers), increasing aging population, increasing demand for evidence-based advanced wound care products, rising R&D activities, advancements in the field of advanced wound care research and increasing awareness about wound care treatment according to RnRMarketResearch.

Browse 199 Market Data Tables and 66 Figures spread through 220 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foams, Hydrocolloids, Alginates), Therapy Devices, NPWT, Autograft, Allograft, Xenograft), Wound (Surgical, Trauma, Diabetic Foot, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2022"

The key players in the advanced wound care market are Smith & Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), B. Braun (Germany), ConvaTec Group (US), Coloplast (Denmark), Integra LifeSciences (US), 3M Company (US), Cardinal Health (US), Acelity L.P. (US), Medtronic (US), MPM Medical (US), PAUL HARTMANN (Germany), Medline Industries (US), Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany), Advanced Medical Solutions Group (UK), BSN medical GmbH (Germany), Wound Care Technologies (US), Vivostat A/S (Denmark), Organogenesis (US), Hematris Wound Care (Germany), Alliqua BioMedical (UK), MiMedX Group (US), Triage Meditech (India), DeRoyal Industries (US), and Laboratoires URGO (UK).

Geographically, the advanced wound care market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate which can be attributed to the large population in China and India, increasing research in wound care, and increasing penetration of key players in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific.

By end user, the advanced wound care market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and other end users. The home healthcare segment is expected to grow the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the aging population and rising incidence of chronic diseases are driving the demand for wound care products in this end-user segment. The need for advanced wound care products is especially high where surgical interventions, especially for orthopedics, vascular diseases, endoscopic surgeries, dermatological ulcers, bedsores, and burns, are involved. The increasing volume of surgical procedures and the need to control soaring healthcare costs are expected to increase the use of single-use disposable and portable systems such as negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) that are used in home care settings.

The active wound care market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, growing awareness of active wound products, and the increasing number of seniors living in long-term care facilities. The active wound care segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The surgical wounds segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017. By wound type, the advanced wound care market is categorized into surgical wounds, ulcers, traumatic wounds, burns, and other wounds. The ulcers segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising incidence of pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and venous ulcers and increasing geriatric population are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 62%, Tier 2 - 28%, and Tier 3 - 10%

By Designation: C-level - 62%, Director-level - 21%, and Others - 17%

By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Asia-Pacific - 40%, and RoW - 10%

Another research titled Wound Care Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the wound care market is expected to reach $22.01 billion by 2022 from $18.35 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Advanced wound management products segment expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The chronic wounds segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The home healthcare segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the analysis period. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period. Companies such as Acelity L.P. Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew plc(UK), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Baxter International Inc. (US), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), BSN medical GmbH (Germany), Organogenesis Inc. (US), DeRoyal Industries, Inc.(US), IonMed (Israel), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), 3M Company (US), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Derma Sciences, Inc. (US), Vivostat A/S (Denmark), Wound Care Technologies, Inc. (US), Leap Therapeutics Inc. (US),Hematris Wound Care GmbH (Germany), Alliqua Bio Medical, Inc. (US), LayerBio Inc. (US), Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd (India), Fidia Pharma USA Inc. (US) have been profiled in this 319 pages research report

