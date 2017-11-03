Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market 2017-2027

LONDON, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue Forecast for Rehabilitation Equipment, Daily Living Aids, Mobility Equipment, Body Support Devices and Exercise Equipment

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )

How this report will benefit you:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 123-page report you will receive 48 tables and 43 figures all unavailable elsewhere.

The 123-page report provides clear detailed insight into the rehabilitation equipment market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

The revenue of the rehabilitation equipment market in 2016 is estimated at $8.54bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% in the first half of the forecast period. Daily living aids accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, this segment generated $3.42bn.

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The new market assessment benefits research, analysis and planning in seven main ways:

• Global Rehabilitation Equipment revenue to 2027 - discover that industry's overall sales potential

• 4 submarket revenues to 2027 - investigate categories at world level, finding the most lucrative and promising equipment

• 10 leading product revenues to 2027 - find sales predictions for top and emerging products, seeing how they compete and succeed for market share

• 12 national markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia covered, with forecasts to 2027 - discover the best countries for trade expansion

• Activities of established, rising and emerging companies - hear about firms' products, capabilities, advances, collaborations and outlooks

• investigate progress in the industry, exploring technological, clinical and commercial opportunities

• Analysis of what stimulates and restrains that industry and market - assess challenges, strengths, competition and opportunities, helping you succeed.

There you explore business intelligence with research, opinions and predictions found only in that work.

Trying our investigation now lets you discover trends, opportunities and prospects

for rehabilitation equipment's our report shows you data, trends, opportunities and multilevel sales forecasts.

Report highlights

• 123 pages, 48 tables and 43 figures

• Rehabilitation Equipment Market Forecast from 2017 to 2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets:

• Daily Living Aids

• Mobility Equipment

• Body Support Devices

• Exercise Equipment

• Analysis of the Daily Living Aids market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:

• Medical beds

• Reading, Writing and Computing Aids

• Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices

• Analysis of the Mobility Equipment market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:

• Wheelchairs and Scooters

• Walking Assist Devices

• Analysis of the Body Support Devices market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:

• Medical Lifting Slings

• Patient Lifts

• Analysis of the Exercise Equipment market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:

• Lower Body Exercise Equipment

• Upper Body Exercise Equipment

• Total Body Exercise Equipment

• Analysis of key players in Rehabilitation Equipment Market:

• Carex Health Brands

• Caremax

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

• Dynatronics Corporation

• GF Health Products, Inc.

• Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company

• Invacare Coporation

• Medline Industries, Inc,

• Roma Medical Aids

• Regional Rehabilitation Equipment market forecasts from 2017-2027:

• US forecast 2017-2027,

• China forecast 2017-2027

• Japan forecast 2017-2027

• India forecast 2017-2027

• Germany forecast 2017-2027

• UK forecast 2017-2027

• France forecast 2017-2027

• Italy forecast 2017-2027

• Spain forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil forecast 2017-2027

• Russia forecast 2017-2027

• South Korea Forecast 2017-2027

• Key questions answered:

• How is the rehabilitation equipment market evolving and what are the market prospects from 2016?

• What forces stimulate and restrain that market?

• What are the sales figures for rehabilitation equipment?

• How will revenues of rehabilitation equipment grow over the forecast period, 2016 to 2027?

• How will individual product sales develop to 2027?

• Which product segments are likely to dominate the market in the next ten years, and what are their sales outlooks?

• Which geographical markets form the main drivers of the overall world market to 2027? How will social, technological, economic and political forces influence regional markets and the overall worldwide market?

• How will market shares of top regions change by 2027 - with their revenues - and which regions will lead the market in 2027?

• Who are the leading companies and what are their prospects over the forecasted period?

• Target audience:

• Leading Hepatitis C companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

With our study you see how that market can develop and perform, benefiting your reputation for insight and authority.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or +44-(0)-20-7336-6100 or refer to our website:

https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2043/Global-Rehabilitation-Equipment-Market-2017-2027

List of Companies and Organisations Mentioned

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries Inc

Dynatronics Corporation

Carex Health Brands

Roma Medical

Caremax Rehabiltation Equipment Co. Ltd.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company

ROMA Medical

American Medical Devices and Diagnostics Manufacturers' Association (AMDD)

Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)

Koreas's Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)

ArjontHuntleigh

Patterson Medical Holdings, Inc

Sunrise Medical LLC

Spectra Care Group

World Health Organisation (WHO)

DJO Global

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com