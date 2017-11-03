"Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?" is a question that Bitcoin enthusiasts obsess over. Meanwhile, fans of Ethereum know exactly who their messiah is-a 23-year-old hacker named Vitalik Buterin.This may not seem like a big deal, but it could have a massive impact on both BTC and ETH.After all, Wall Street is getting interested in cryptocurrencies...and they have questions…Who are they supposed to talk to about Bitcoin?There are core developers, sure, but no one can say with 100% certainty what they intended by creating Bitcoin. There is no founder; no one.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...