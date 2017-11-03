Global Smart Irrigation Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Irrigation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Smart Irrigation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for food production and increasing demand for the adoption of irrigation drones.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Smart Irrigation Market, By Application

5 Smart Irrigation Market, By Hardware and Network Component

6 Smart Irrigation Market, By Technology

7 Smart Irrigation Market, By Irrigation Controller

8 Smart Irrigation Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

Baseline Inc.

Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd

Rain Bird Corporation

Hydropoint Data Systems

Hunter Industries

The Toro Company

Weathermatic

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Calsense

Blossom and Green Electronics LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9gk5dx/global_smart



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716