

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka has been featured as the 19th Most Powerful Woman in the world on Forbes' annual list for 2017, whereas the First Lady Melania Trump failed to find a place.



Since Forbes incepted annual list of World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2004, this is the first time that the magazine's directory of the women who matter most on the global stage does not include the wife of the U. S. President. Interestingly, it is also the only time a First Daughter has found herself in the prestigious ranking.



Working as an adviser to her father, Ivanka's role is to serve as the president's 'eyes and ears' while providing broad-ranging advice, not just limited to women's empowerment issues.



She has already shared many high-profile platforms along with President Trump and world leaders.



In April, she was named in TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2017 list along with her father and her husband Jared Kushner.



Kushner is a senior White House adviser, who heads the Office of American Innovation (OAI). Kushner and Ivanka have three children.



Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka has made women's issues one of her key policy areas since joining the White House.



Friday, Ivanka addressed the World Assembly for Woman in Tokyo, where she said sexual harassment of women should never be tolerated, and called for boosting equal participation in 'traditionally male-dominated sectors of our economy'.



She is in Japan also to lay the groundwork for President Trump's visit to the country at the weekend.



Ivanka is known to have more liberal views than Melania, who appears to have assumed a far quieter role.



Laura Bush, in 2004, and Michelle Obama, in 2009, are the First Ladies whom Forbes recognized as one of the most powerful women in the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX