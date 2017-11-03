At the request of Spearhavoc Finans A/S the bond below will be traded on First North Bond Market as of 6 November 2017:
ISIN Name Payments per year Maturity date DK0030404611 Spearhavoc 4 31 December 2027
For further information, please contact:
Keswick Global AG +43 1 740 408045
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=651495
