Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG / Preliminary

announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports

and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-03 / 14:57

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 10, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 10, 2017 German:

http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/quartalsberichte English:

http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports



2017-11-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: artnet AG

Oranienstraße 164

10969 Berlin

Germany

Internet: www.artnet.de



End of News DGAP News Service



624937 2017-11-03



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 03, 2017 09:58 ET (13:58 GMT)