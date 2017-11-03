Prosafe SE: Prosafe SE: Primary insider sells shares in Prosafe SE

Nonito AS, a company wholly owned by Martin Kolnes, Exec. Director Corporate Accounting, has today sold 600 shares in Prosafe SE at a share price of NOK 14.35.

Following the transaction, Martin Kolnes owns no shares in Prosafe SE.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com/)

Larnaca, 3 November 2017

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations

Prosafe AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 20 / +47 991 09 467

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.