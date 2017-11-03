sprite-preloader
Freitag, 03.11.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 
03.11.2017 | 15:49
PR Newswire

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 3

Regarding the earlier announcement sent at 14.25, the incorrect date of 1
November was used rather than 2 November 2017.


WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 2 November 2017 was 2526.16p (ex income) 2536.32p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

2 November 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire