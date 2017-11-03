Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

The earlier announcement released at 14.15 had the wrong date of 1 November

rather than 2 November 17.



FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 2 November 2017 was 749.98p (ex income) 751.62p ex dividend (cum income).

2 November 2017