sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
03.11.2017 | 15:49
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 3

The earlier announcement released at 14.15 had the wrong date of 1 November
rather than 2 November 17.


FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 2 November 2017 was 749.98p (ex income) 751.62p ex dividend (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

2 November 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire