Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 3
The earlier announcement released at 14.15 had the wrong date of 1 November
rather than 2 November 17.
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 2 November 2017 was 749.98p (ex income) 751.62p ex dividend (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
2 November 2017