GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely related with them.



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Member of the board of directors -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name GN Store Nord -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type Shares of instrument DK0010272632 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 201.579 per 6,129 share shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information NA - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-11-03 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact:



Peter Justesen VP - Investor Relations & Treasury GN Store Nord A/S Tel: +45 45 75 87 16



